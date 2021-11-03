EXCLUSIVE: Non-profit watchdog fighting to end cruel, wasteful experiments

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

The White Coat Waste Project is a non-profit government watchdog that documents wasteful government spending on frivolous science, and it is leading the charge against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “cruel” experiments on beagle puppies.

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, the White Coat Waste Project president of advocacy and public policy, Justin Goodman, told me what the organization hoped to accomplish as a result of a congressional inquiry. I referenced Sen. Rand Paul’s letter to Fauci over the matter.

“We hope that this letter from Sen. Paul and his colleagues, along with the bipartisan support in the House and the viral attention our #BeagleGate campaign has received puts long overdue pressure on Anthony Fauci and NIAID to stop wasting taxpayer dollars on barbaric beagle abuse opposed by most taxpayers, Republicans and Democrats alike,” said Goodman.

Pressed on the NIH’s claim that it “did not support this specific research” in regard to beagles in Tunisia, whose heads were reportedly placed in metal cages in a parasitic disease study, Goodman said that the organization “lacked credibility.”

“Given NIH’s lack of credibility and well-documented transparency problems on animal testing, we’re going to wait for NIH to release more information via FOIA before accepting its suspiciously convenient denial,” said Goodman.

“Let’s be clear about #BeagleGate: Dr. Fauci’s NIAID has now confirmed [White Coat Waste Project’s] allegations that it paid experimenters in Tunisia to conduct [the] sand fly experiment on dogs, that it conducted painful sand fly experiments on dogs [at] its own Maryland lab and didn’t provide pain relief, that it bankrolled ongoing biting fly experiments on dogs in Georgia and that it paid for puppies to be de-barked, poisoned and killed in drug tests.”

Goodman added that the organization had since exposed NIAID’s funding of ongoing experiments “to infest up to 138 beagle puppies with ticks. These undisputed details are what have Americans up in arms,” he said.

I asked Goodman what his organization’s response was to the claim that the experiments have been “controversial for years,” and that the only reason they’re being brought up against Fauci now is for political purposes.

“We have been investigating and criticizing NIAID’s wasteful dog testing since we first exposed it back in 2016 with the support of congressional Democrats and Republicans, before most people knew who Fauci was” said Goodman. “We have also been publicly critical of NIAID since we first exposed in April 2020 that it funded dangerous and cruel coronavirus experiments on animals at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“But now, we’ve uncovered a pattern of puppy abuse and the buck stops with Fauci,” said Goodman “If this was politically motivated, why didn’t we drag his name into the mud during a highly divisive 2020 election year? This isn’t about politics and we didn’t start this campaign with the goal of firing Fauci. This is about wasteful government spending that hurts animals and taxpayers and Fauci may fund more of it than anyone else at NIH.”

“We have held federal government agency chiefs who fund animal testing accountable in both Democratic and Republican administrations,” continued Goodman. “That’s how we successfully pressured the Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) to cut its dog testing to an all-time low in spite of hostile VA leadership during President Trump’s administration.”

“From the VA, to the USDA, EPA, FDA, NIH, and beyond, we expose ALL government agencies that fund cruel and wasteful animal experimentation and lead the campaigns to defund the experiments,” said Goodman.

“All Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike, can unite on this one point: taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay $20 billion for painful and wasteful animal experiments,” said Goodman to Rebel News. “That’s all we do. We’re proud to be a big tent! To be clear: it is 100% possible to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Dr. Fauci on most public policies and issues…but go ‘toe to toe’ with him on the issue of beagle experiments. We are non-partisan and are proud to work with Congress members on both sides of the aisle.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is leading members of Congress to pursue an inquiry on taxpayer-funded puppy experiments under Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the White House’s medical advisor on the pandemic.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Fauci allegedly funded “cruel” experiments on beagle puppies and other animals under grants provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The agency was revealed to have spent millions of dollars on abusive animal testing, according to documents procured by the White Coat Waste Project.

“Over the last two weeks, we have learned about the barbaric, taxpayer-funded, government-led experimentations on animals — specifically puppies,” Mace said in a press release. “As I’ve started to dig into this issue, the more I learn, the worse it gets. The House Oversight Committee should explore what research is legitimate and what is not and ensure taxpayer money is not used to support inhumane and cruel experiments on puppies and other animals.”

“I ask Chairwoman Maloney to call a full hearing to investigate and study whether the limited benefits of experiments on dogs is justified, especially where taxpayer money is being used,” she wrote.