EXCLUSIVE: This is why we sent her to ABC with a hidden camera

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

Today I bring you the exclusive interview with a full-time ABC employee that dared have a "wrong opinion" about Coronavirus at work.

Silvia Chamoun did nothing illegal and even complied with all of the ABC's Covid rules, even when they contradicted the Chief Health Officers directions.

But her personal opinion that the government was overstepping the mark in their response to the virus was too much for the state broadcaster, that they bullied her out of employment.

I sat down with Silvia and her lawyer, who is fighting her case in federal court.

Click here if you want to help Silvia fund her fight against the ABC.

After interviewing the pair, Silvia was headed to ABC HQ to collect her belongings, so I wired her up with a hidden camera for her own protection.