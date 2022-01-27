‘Experts’ weigh in on trucker convoy
The mainstream media's trusty bevy of ‘experts’ say that the convoy to Ottawa is violent, or something.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took us through a CTV story on the trucker convoy headed to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates:
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
An “expert” says it’s dangerous. Is there anything or anyone more discredited in the past two years than anyone called an “expert”?
