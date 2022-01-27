‘Experts’ weigh in on trucker convoy

The mainstream media's trusty bevy of ‘experts’ say that the convoy to Ottawa is violent, or something.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 27, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took us through a CTV story on the trucker convoy headed to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates:

'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory

An “expert” says it’s dangerous. Is there anything or anyone more discredited in the past two years than anyone called an “expert”?

Follow along with our coverage of the convoy by visiting ConvoyReports.com.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

