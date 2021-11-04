Extinction Rebellion make a theatrical appearance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In this report, Extinction Rebellion make their appearance outside of the United Nation Climate Conference, where if I'm totally honest, I'm not quite sure what their theatrics are trying to prove.

From the working Glaswegians, to climate activists, to the fringes of the climate movement, I asked various questions to try and understand if they believe this whole event is one big hypocritical mess.

It seems once again that the working-class people of Glasgow aren't fooled by the theatrics and have nothing in common with the elites who are attempting to scaremonger the public into climate alarmism.