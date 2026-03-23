EZRA LEVANT | Another Canadian church is torched — the media doesn't care

About this Episode

When reports surfaced online of a church fire in rural New Brunswick, the reaction from mainstream media was … nothing. No confirmation, no urgency, no curiosity. Just silence. That absence alone raises questions, because fires involving places of worship, especially in a country like Canada, are rarely insignificant.

Driven by that curiosity, I went to see the site for myself. What I found wasn’t quite the dramatic inferno suggested by early images. The church, located near Fredericton, had indeed been burned, but not destroyed. The fire appeared to have been contained quickly, likely thanks to its proximity to nearby homes and a main road.

But the real story isn’t just about the fire. It’s about what the building had become long before the flames.

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