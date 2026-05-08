EZRA LEVANT | Another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto.

Ezra Levant reports from outside a synagogue — although it might be difficult to tell that it’s a synagogue. It has become so bad that many synagogues have removed their signage to avoid becoming the next target of the two-and-a-half-year antisemitic crime wave.

Unfortunately, these precautions weren’t enough to save this particular synagogue last night, when someone driving by started shooting at identifiable Orthodox Jews on the street with a pellet gun.

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