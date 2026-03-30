EZRA LEVANT | Anti-Christian narrative weaponized to drive a wedge with Jews

About this Episode

Over the weekend, reports spread rapidly across social media claiming Israeli authorities had blocked a prominent Christian leader from accessing one of Christianity’s holiest sites, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The narrative quickly gained traction, fuelling accusations of anti-Christian discrimination at a sensitive time in the religious calendar.

Yet the reality appears far less clear-cut.

The temporary restriction came amid heightened security measures in Jerusalem’s Old City, where authorities had limited access to multiple religious sites due to ongoing missile threats. The restrictions were not unique to Christians. Jewish worshippers were also affected, with the Western Wall reportedly closed to the public under the same precautions.

Within hours, the situation was resolved. Senior Israeli officials intervened, and the cleric was ultimately granted access, with scaled-down observances proceeding under tighter security conditions.

Despite this, the initial claims had already gone global.

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