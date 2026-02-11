EZRA LEVANT | Authorities choose pronouns over truth after trans gunman kills nine

About this Episode

An 18-year-old transgender gunman opened fire, killing nine, including family members, wounding more than two dozen others, and leaving a young child in critical condition. The attacker ultimately took his own life. It is a horrific crime, one that will leave permanent scars on a small community.

But alongside the sorrow, another controversy has erupted. Not about the scale of the violence, but about the language authorities used to describe the killer.

Police identified the suspect as female. Emergency alerts warned residents to watch for a "female." Officers corrected reporters who used male pronouns. Some media outlets followed suit, describing the shooter as an 18-year-old female, despite the suspect having been born male.

GUEST: Independent columnist Amy Hamm joins the show to speak about the tragic mass shooting.

