EZRA LEVANT | CBC’s own numbers expose brutal truth: hardly anyone is watching

About this Episode

Despite commanding billions in taxpayer funding and dominating the media landscape by sheer size, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to be losing the one thing that actually matters: its audience.

According to the documents, fewer than 5% of Canadians watch CBC television, with that number declining year after year. In an era where digital platforms, streaming services and online media are booming, the CBC stands out for moving in the opposite direction. Even as population growth surges and media consumption increases, the public broadcaster is shrinking.

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