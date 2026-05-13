EZRA LEVANT | CBC sets up undercover sting to humiliate conservative women

About this Episode

The latest targets of left-wing hoaxes include Lindsay Shepherd, who, in 2017, as a graduate student and teaching assistant at Wilfrid Laurier University, faced intense persecution for showing her class a video by Jordan Peterson, and Frances Widdowson, a former professor at Mount Royal University who was fired for expressing conservative views on Indigenous relations.

Both women were targeted by the CBC because they reject the view that John A. Macdonald was genocidal, instead viewing him as a nation-building hero.

So the CBC launched an elaborate sting operation: creating fake companies, assigning staff fake names, and attempting to get close to Lindsay and Frances under false pretenses. They misled them into believing they were allies, all while secretly filming and provoking them in hopes of capturing an incriminating reaction.

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