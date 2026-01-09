Ezra Levant: Conservative MPs need to take action, stand up for free speech

Ezra Levant discusses why Conservatives need to find the courage to push back against radical left-wing activists after York University cancelled a speaking event featuring MP Garnett Genuis.

  January 09, 2026   |   News Analysis

Members of Parliament shouldn't let radical left-wing activists bully them into silence. Garnett Genuis, the Conservative MP from Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, the riding shared by Rebel News' very own Sheila Gunn Reid, is one of the good guys.

At least, in his heart he is.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Genuis sometimes lacks the courage of his convictions, something that always breaks Ezra's heart.

He recalls an interview years ago, when the Conservative Party of Canada was considering a carbon tax scheme of its own, and questions why Genuis would go along with someone who had such ideas.

After all, you'd think an MP from Alberta, with major oil and gas operations right in his riding, would stand up for his people rather than appeasing some placeholder leading the party.

Genuis's response to Ezra's question left much to be desired, he said. To be one of the “good guys,” as Genuis often is, means you have to take action — it's about more than merely having a good heart.

Ordinary Canadians don't have to jump to be involved in every political battle. But if you've signed up for politics, the battle of ideas is part of the job description.

After posting on social media how 'disappointed' he was by the York University student union's decision to cancel his event, Ezra said the Conservative MP's response was not strong enough.

Ezra balked at Genuis's suggestion that those who wished to share stories of employment challenges with him should simply phone his office, offering up a reply of his own in response.

It is not acceptable for a student union to ban an MP from speaking on campus. Going along with it strengthens it,” was his conclusion.

Genuis then responded to his critics, without naming names, suggesting that his decision was motivated by his involvement with a group of local students.

“I don't want to create a situation in which they could face indirect consequences. I'm always ready to deal with controversy, but I don't want to leave someone else holding the bag,” he said.

But Ezra wasn't buying the rebuttal, suggesting the students already faced consequences by his decision to quit the event, and wondered what these “consequences” might even be.

After all, Genuis has the power of an MP's office behind him, with little to lose given he can't be fired, and legal expenses he may incur are covered.

