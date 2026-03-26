EZRA LEVANT | Deadly crash hijacked by elites obsessed with optics

About this Episode

In the aftermath of a horrific crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, where an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck, killing two pilots and injuring others, you might expect the focus to remain on the victims, the investigation and the grieving families. Instead, Canada’s political class have bizarrely chosen a different priority: language.

Within hours of the tragedy, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau delivered a public statement. It was subdued, emotional and clearly delivered by a man running on little sleep, thrust into crisis management in the darkest of circumstances. He spoke in English, with French subtitles provided — a practical decision given the urgency and gravity of the moment.

But for some politicians, that wasn’t good enough.

Rather than showing restraint, figures like Mélanie Joly and Mark Carney seized the moment to criticize Rousseau for not speaking French. The implication? That in the immediate aftermath of a deadly crash, linguistic optics somehow outweigh leadership, coordination and compassion.

It’s hard to overstate how misplaced that reaction is.

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