Ezra Levant: Digs at Donald Trump 'not a substitute' for a negotiation strategy

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s halting of Canadian trade talks over a fumbled Doug Ford ad campaign.

Ontario's $75 million ad, featuring a Ronald Reagan speech on tariffs, drew mixed reactions. While some viewed Trump's response as effective, Canada's UN diplomat Bob Rae retweeted Trump's political opponents, raising diplomatic concerns.

“I’m not a master diplomat myself,” said Ezra, “but it seems to me that if you’re trying to persuade Trump to change course and be more solicitous towards Canada, joining his partisan enemies in a good laugh at Trump might not be something you want your top diplomat… doing on Twitter — but what do I know?”

Should these ads continue? Is this strategy effective, or will Trump concede? Why is Premier Doug Ford, known for diplomatic missteps, interfering in foreign affairs more than our foreign affairs department?

Ford and Mark Carney are a tag team, and the media loves it, but insults aren't strategy.