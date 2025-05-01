Ezra Levant: Federal Conservatives show signs of hope despite difficult election defeat

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why there's still hope for freedom-minded Canadians despite Monday evening's Liberal Party victory.

Even with the Liberals securing a minority government in the election, the Conservatives' vote share of 41.3% is the highest the party has achieved in over three decades.

Ezra explained how Jagmeet Singh and the NDP's extremely poor performance coupled with the Green Party's intentional withdrawal of certain candidates contributed to the Conservatives' defeat.

Why did Pierre Poilievre lose the election?



The most important factor in this election was Jagmeet Singh happily euthanizing the NDP, taking it down to just 6.3% and 7 seats.https://t.co/qoKFzgCq18 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2025

Speaking about the NDP getting only slightly over six percent of the vote share, Ezra condemned Singh for presiding over the "controlled demolition" of his party.

"It was so noticeable in Jagmeet Singh's speech on election night. He didn't express a drop of emotion or concern or remorse or sorrow about the detonation of his party," Ezra said.

"He really didn't, he mentioned it in passing. He seemed quite glad that he lost, why would he want to stick around and preside over the wreckage of what he had just ruined?" Ezra added.

Despite the Conservative Party's relatively strong showing on election night, Pierre Poilievre was defeated in his own Ottawa-area riding by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Poilievre had represented the Carleton riding since 2004 prior to his loss on Monday evening. A number of Poilievre's federal Conservative colleagues have come out in support of having him remain as leader of the party.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also threw her support behind Poilievre, saying Conservative MP's who won their seats would agree they did so because of their leader's efforts.