Ezra Levant: 'Everyone wants a pay hike to keep up with inflation'

Last night's guest on the Ezra Levant Show was Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Terrazzano wrote an article for the CTF titled, "Federal government union demands out of touch with reality." Ezra asked him to to divulge more information about what was written.

"I mean, these government union bosses in Ottawa, it seems like they're trying to fleece taxpayers without us noticing," said Terrazzano. "Now, let me talk about some of the crazy union negotiators demands as they negotiate with the federal government. You have one union representing the tax collectors at the Canada Revenue Agency that are pushing for 30% wage increases over three years."

Terrazzano continued:

So in one year, Ezra, 14% compensation hikes. Now, who would have to pay for that? You, me and the rest of the Canadian taxpayers who have been struggling for, what, two years of the pandemic and government lockdowns now high inflation. So we already have less in our bank accounts and savings accounts. And there's a possible recession right around the corner, as economists are warning.

"You know, I can understand a worker wanting a pay hike to keep up with inflation," said Ezra. "Everyone wants a pay hike to keep up with inflation."