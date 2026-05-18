EZRA LEVANT | How mass immigration is reshaping Ireland beneath the surface — Dr. Eoin Lenihan

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, anti-immigration politics scored a major win in the United Kingdom last week. So what comes next in Ireland?

And what does that mean for us in Canada? After all, Europe can sometimes feel like a kind of dystopian time machine. What happens in places like Marseilles, Paris, or London today may well be what happens in Canada in five years: mass migration, censorship, and related social pressures.

Ireland is a particularly fascinating case. It is a small country of about 5 million people that, until recently, was relatively economically poor. Today, it is among the wealthiest countries in the world, leading several economic indicators, while simultaneously leaping ahead on problems related to mass immigration and censorship.

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