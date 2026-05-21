EZRA LEVANT | Ireland’s free speech crackdown: A stark warning for Canada

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ireland’s prosecution of ordinary citizens over social media posts stands as a stark warning to Canada about the growing threat of censorship. Ezra also follows up with Kirk Loco, an Irishman with firsthand experience of how these laws are enforced in Ireland.

Ireland may be a small country, but the precedents being set there could have consequences far beyond its borders. As governments across Europe, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand expand speech regulations, Canadians should pay close attention. Mark Carney has openly pushed for Canada to align more closely with European-style governance, including speech laws. If governments abroad can criminalize dissent and even truthful public warnings, similar ideas could quickly take hold elsewhere.

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