EZRA LEVANT | Is Cuba finally going to be free?

About this Episode

Tonight, Ezra tells a hopeful story about freedom from not too far overseas: the communist prison island of Cuba.

Rebel News has visited Cuba before, posing as tourists while interviewing as many ordinary Cubans as possible. We saw the wreckage of Cuba — not from war, but from more than 60 years of communist neglect. We saw the crushing poverty. We saw the consequences of shortages, including gasoline and diesel shortages. Garbage trucks no longer collect trash in many areas, leaving the streets of Havana piled high with waste.

But there may now be light at the end of the tunnel for Cuba. Today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Cuban people in Spanish, speaking candidly about the reality of life in Cuba today and how their government is keeping them down. He proposed a new relationship between the United States and Cuba.

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