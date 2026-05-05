EZRA LEVANT | Mark Carney somehow found an even worse Governor General

About this Episode

The appointment of Louise Arbour as Canada’s next governor general is already proving divisive ... and not without reason. Selected by Prime Minister Mark Carney to replace outgoing Mary Simon, Arbour brings a long, high-profile resume. But that resume raises serious questions about whether she can remain politically neutral in a role that demands precisely that.

Arbour’s career spans the Supreme Court of Canada and the United Nations, where she served as High Commissioner for Human Rights. For many, that global pedigree is impressive. For others, it’s a red flag. Her time at the UN in particular is being scrutinized, not just for what she did, but for what she appeared willing to overlook.

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