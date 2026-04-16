EZRA LEVANT | Media silence on church attacks as global power shifts unfold

About this Episode

In Washington, direct talks between Israel and Lebanon have quietly broken decades-old taboos. For the first time since the early 1990s, representatives from both sides are meeting face-to-face, discussing what could become a lasting peace arrangement. That alone signals a major geopolitical shift.

What makes it even more telling is who isn’t in the room.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.