EZRA LEVANT | Media silence on church attacks as global power shifts unfold

Ezra Levant
  |   April 16, 2026

About this Episode

In Washington, direct talks between Israel and Lebanon have quietly broken decades-old taboos. For the first time since the early 1990s, representatives from both sides are meeting face-to-face, discussing what could become a lasting peace arrangement. That alone signals a major geopolitical shift.

What makes it even more telling is who isn’t in the room.

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