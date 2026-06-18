EZRA LEVANT | My brief, bad, brutal experience with Ozempic

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies recounts his brief ordeal with Ozempic, explores its concealed risks, and highlights the importance of regulatory oversight. In addition, Ezra Levant speaks with Billboard Chris about his activism and recent arrest in Spain while raising awareness of the harmful impacts of the transgenderism movement on children.

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