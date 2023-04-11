Ezra Levant: 'My worry is that these migrants will find another route'

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

The Ezra Levant Show brought on Rebel's Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie who spoke about her undercover Roxham Road journey with Lincoln Jay.

Both Alexa and Lincoln went on a long journey, and even made it to the U.S. side of the Roxham Road border where they spoke and questioned migrants crossing.

"Lincoln went undercover as if he was a migrant," said Ezra. "And he rode with the migrants in the bus, and in the cab."

Alexa said that they went to investigate many small routes around Roxham Road. "We were talking with Border Patrol from the U.S. side, and they said, 'yes, it's happen every day that some people are crossing, not at Roxham road, but another small path around it.'"

Alexa continued:

But of course, they have camera and sensor that if someone is there, they will be like seen by the RCMP or the U.S. Border Patrol. But in fact, that we heard from other people that work closely with the migrants, that some of the taxi are bringing them somewhere else where nobody can see them and they crossed illegally. So, in fact, now we have a bigger problem because some people are crossing illegally in our country and they disappear afterwards, and we don't know where they are, who they are and what will happen with them.