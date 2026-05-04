EZRA LEVANT | Over 300,000 Albertans sign petition calling for an independence referendum

About this Episode

Under Alberta law, roughly 177,732 petition signatures are needed to trigger a referendum — 10% of the number of people who voted in the last election.

Today, the chief petition-gatherer submitted what he says are 301,620 signatures in support of a referendum on Alberta independence — slightly more than the 299,493 votes Mark Carney received in Alberta in the last election.

If that number holds, it will be more than enough to survive any audit of the signatures to verify their validity.

The Rebel News podcasts feature free audio-only versions of select RebelNews+ content and other Rebel News long-form videos, livestreams, and interviews.

Monday to Friday enjoy the audio version of Ezra Levant's daily TV-style show, The Ezra Levant Show, where Ezra gives you his contrarian and conservative take on free speech, politics, and foreign policy through in-depth commentary and interviews.

Wednesday evenings you can listen to the audio version of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid the Chief Reporter of Rebel News. Sheila brings a western sensibility to Canadian news. With one foot in the oil patch and one foot in agriculture, Sheila challenges mainstream media narratives and stands up for Albertans.

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