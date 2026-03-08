Ezra Levant presses Toronto councillors on synagogue attacks and city response

Following a press conference addressing recent synagogue shootings in Toronto, Ezra Levant spoke with several city councillors about the attacks and what governments should do to respond.

Ezra questioned councillors Michael Colle, Rachel Chernos Lin and James Pasternak about policing resources, the role of other levels of government and how the city should respond to repeated incidents targeting Jewish institutions.

Colle, who had earlier called for increased police deployment, said that responsibility for addressing the attacks has been shifted between different levels of government.

According to Colle, federal and provincial authorities have often treated incidents involving Jewish institutions as local policing matters. He pointed to a series of attacks in recent years — including shootings at synagogues, Jewish schools and businesses — as evidence that the issue extends beyond a single neighbourhood and requires broader coordination.

Chernos Lin also addressed the attacks in her ward, noting that synagogues in her area have been targeted. She said she has raised the issue with residents across different communities and has discussed the matter with police leadership.

While acknowledging the work of local police, Chernos Lin said the city has already spent significant resources protecting Jewish institutions and argued that more support is needed beyond municipal policing.

Colle said he and Pasternak have repeatedly called for assistance from provincial and federal authorities, arguing that more intelligence and enforcement support is necessary to address organized threats.

During the exchange, Pasternak said a stronger and more unified action is needed to address the violence and prevent further incidents.