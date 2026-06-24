EZRA LEVANT | Rebel News ties Globe and Mail among young Canadians, poll finds

About this Episode

There's a new poll out from Pollara Strategic Insights — one of Canada's most established polling companies — and the numbers are remarkable. It's called the Trust in Media survey, now in its fourth consecutive year. And for the fourth consecutive year, Rebel News has gotten stronger.

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