Ezra Levant shares weight loss update, challenges new PHAC president to join

Just over a week ago, Ezra Levant announced his best-kept secret: he's fat.

You might not have guessed it by looking at him, but he decided it was about time he lost some weight—50 pounds, to be exact—and the best way he knows to make a goal and stick with it is to introduce some public accountability. So, he started FatChallenge.ca, where you can make a pledge to Rebel News that will only be received once Ezra reaches his goal weight: 200 lbs.

"I'm delighted to say… in the first two weeks, I have lost 11 pounds," announced Ezra Levant on yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream. "It was very difficult to do on the cruise, so I feel great about it."

Ezra isn't the only person in politics who could use some healthy peer pressure. At the beginning of his Fat Challenge, he invited CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton to join him. Now, there's someone new Ezra would like to invite to the challenge: Nancy Hamzawi, the newly appointed president of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"It's true that the sign pointing the way… itself does not have to go… That analogy, which is sort of weak, is my point for saying you can have a fat doctor… and they can give great advice, but you know, you gotta be thinking, well, hang on, why aren't they following their own advice, right?" he said. "So I'm saying, Nancy, look, sister, you gotta change your look, 'cause everyone's gonna make a sort of joke about you being fat—because it actually speaks to your profession."

