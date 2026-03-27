EZRA LEVANT SHOW PODCAST | Interview with Pete Hoekstra, the American Ambassador to Canada

About this Episode

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is no stranger to diplomacy — but even he admits this moment is different.

In an exclusive, full-length interview with Ezra Levant, Hoekstra speaks candidly about the growing strain between Canada and the United States — a relationship once considered unshakeable, now tested by politics, trade disputes, and a surge in anti-American sentiment north of the border.

Polls show anti-Americanism in Canada at new highs. But according to Hoekstra, that shift isn’t accidental — it’s being fuelled by political leaders and amplified by a media class increasingly hostile to the United States.

So how did we get here? And more importantly — can it be fixed?

In this one-hour conversation, Hoekstra tackles the biggest flashpoints in Canada–U.S. relations, including:

Escalating trade tensions and the future of the auto sector

Military cooperation and continental defence

The rise in anti-Semitic violence — including attacks on U.S. diplomatic targets

Alberta’s independence movement and the future of Canadian energy

Pierre Poilievre’s outreach to the United States

It’s a rare, behind-the-scenes look at diplomacy during a period of real uncertainty — and a chance to hear directly from the man representing American interests in Canada at a time when those interests are increasingly under fire.

The interview is presented in full, unedited — a candid, wide-ranging discussion that covers the waterfront of issues shaping the future of the Canada–U.S. relationship.

Listen and decide for yourself: is the relationship broken — or just strained? And what would it take to get it back on track?

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.