EZRA LEVANT | Single, military-aged men are colonizing Ireland — concerned citizens speak out

About this Episode

Rebel News captured exclusive insight into Ireland's war against mass migration. The Irish are talking about immigration in bold ways Canadians are not yet doing.

Donate to help fund our independent journalism Ezra Levant is heading to Ireland on a mission to report on the alarming mass immigration crisis. Ireland, a small country of just 5 million people, has issued 775,000 new passports this year alone, many to military-aged male migrants arriving legally and illegally. With locals protesting the establishment of migrant camps, this issue mirrors the challenges faced back in Canada. Ezra will be on the ground with exclusive reports to show what happens when governments push mass migration against the will of the people. Please donate right here to support this important journalism. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

The Rebel News podcasts features free audio-only versions of select RebelNews+ content and other Rebel News long-form videos, livestreams, and interviews.

Monday to Friday enjoy the audio version of Ezra Levant's daily TV-style show, The Ezra Levant Show, where Ezra gives you his contrarian and conservative take on free speech, politics, and foreign policy through in-depth commentary and interviews.

Wednesday evenings you can listen to the audio version of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid the Chief Reporter of Rebel News. Sheila brings a western sensibility to Canadian news. With one foot in the oil patch and one foot in agriculture, Sheila challenges mainstream media narratives and stands up for Albertans.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com