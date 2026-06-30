EZRA LEVANT | Sycamore Gap Tree case lays bare Britain’s two-tier justice system

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: What do the Sycamore Gap tree, grooming gangs and toppled statues have in common? More than you might think. A closer look at the glaring inconsistencies in Britain's justice system.

The Sycamore Gap tree stood for more than a century beside Hadrian’s Wall as a living symbol of British history and natural beauty. Its distinctive silhouette drew photographers, newlyweds, and tourists from around the world. It was more than a tree. It functioned as a destination, a landmark, and a piece of Britain’s shared heritage.

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