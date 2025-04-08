Ezra Levant tells Timcast why Rebel News is suing the Canadian government with Rumble

Rebel News and Rumble have launched a $287,000 lawsuit against the federal government over its attempt to shut down a free speech conference featuring Donald Trump Jr.

Rebel News
  |   April 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Appearing on Timcast IRL on Monday evening, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed Rebel News' new lawsuit filed alongside Rumble against the Canadian federal government and other officials, including Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks.

Last year, Rebel News and Rumble hosted a free speech conference in Toronto featuring prominent speakers like Glenn Greenwald, Viva Frei, and Donald Trump Jr.

But prior to the event, the Liberal government attempted to have it cancelled by pressuring the venue operator and imposing tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary security fees.

The government was able to do this because the underlying real estate at Downsview Park, where the venue for the event was held, is still government property.

Rather than fold and cancel the event, Rumble stepped up and paid the exorbitant security fees imposed by the Liberals and government officials.

Ezra explained how despite the government's claims of the event posing security risks, freedom of information requests show that even the Toronto police had not heard of any threats to the conference.

"We have freedom of information from the cops, who as late as the day before, said 'we haven't heard anything, not even chatter.' All the Antifa types in the city were at the University of Toronto Hamas encampment," he said.

Now, Rebel News and Rumble are fighting back through a $287,000 lawsuit against the federal government and other officials, including Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks, for illegally interfering with our civil rights.

Read the lawsuit for yourself and help Rebel News cover its legal costs if you can by visiting www.StopDeplatforming.com.

STOP DEPLATFORMING!

Latest News

Last year, the Trudeau Liberals tried to shut down our free speech conference in Toronto — simply because they didn’t like our politics. Government officials, including Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks, pressured the venue to cancel our event, demanding tens of thousands in last-minute “security” fees based on false claims. It was extortion, plain and simple. Now, Rebel News and Rumble are fighting back with a $287,000 lawsuit to hold them accountable for violating our civil rights. Rumble is covering half — we need your help to crowdfund the rest.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.