Ezra Levant tells Timcast why Rebel News is suing the Canadian government with Rumble

Appearing on Timcast IRL on Monday evening, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed Rebel News' new lawsuit filed alongside Rumble against the Canadian federal government and other officials, including Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks.

Last year, Rebel News and Rumble hosted a free speech conference in Toronto featuring prominent speakers like Glenn Greenwald, Viva Frei, and Donald Trump Jr.

But prior to the event, the Liberal government attempted to have it cancelled by pressuring the venue operator and imposing tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary security fees.

The government was able to do this because the underlying real estate at Downsview Park, where the venue for the event was held, is still government property.

Last year, a Liberal MP tried to destroy us. Today we're fighting back!



Earlier today, we filed a whopping $287,000 lawsuit against the government — including against Ya'ara Saks herself — for illegally interfering with our civil rights.https://t.co/KpmbgDKXD8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2025

Rather than fold and cancel the event, Rumble stepped up and paid the exorbitant security fees imposed by the Liberals and government officials.

Ezra explained how despite the government's claims of the event posing security risks, freedom of information requests show that even the Toronto police had not heard of any threats to the conference.

"We have freedom of information from the cops, who as late as the day before, said 'we haven't heard anything, not even chatter.' All the Antifa types in the city were at the University of Toronto Hamas encampment," he said.

Now, Rebel News and Rumble are fighting back through a $287,000 lawsuit against the federal government and other officials, including Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks, for illegally interfering with our civil rights.

Read the lawsuit for yourself