EZRA LEVANT | The future of Alberta: A special interview with Brett Wilson

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a wide-ranging conversation with Calgary businessman and longtime Alberta booster Brett Wilson about the province’s political future.

At the centre of the conversation is Alberta’s growing independence movement. Under provincial law, if 177,000 verified signatures are gathered through a citizen initiative petition, the government must trigger a referendum before the next election. Organizers believe they could far exceed that threshold. As Wilson notes, the legislation leaves little room for political manoeuvring ... if the signatures are validated, a vote must follow.

