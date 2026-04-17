EZRA LEVANT | The media establishment just got a massive reality check

About this Episode

A parliamentary committee meant to examine Canada’s media landscape instead exposed something deeper: a widening cultural and ideological divide between independent journalists and a taxpayer-funded media establishment increasingly resistant to scrutiny.

Speaking before a House of Commons committee, Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid delivered a sharp, unapologetic defence of truly independent journalism defined not just by editorial freedom, but by complete separation from government funding and influence. Representing the Independent Press Gallery, she made the case that independence means refusing both state money and state control.

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