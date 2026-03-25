EZRA LEVANT | VENGEANCE: Mark Carney is auditing Rebel News!

About this Episode

I can’t even believe it. They’re not even trying to hide it.

The day after I announce we’re going to campaign against Mark Carney in the upcoming by-elections, by properly registering with Elections Canada, as a third-party group, Elections Canada writes to me telling me they’re going to audit me for last year when we did the same thing.

What are the odds that they send that audit threat letter to me on the very next business day after I announce we’re going to be criticizing Carney!

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