Ezra Levant: What the heck is going on in East Palestine, Ohio?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the recent train derailment and subsequent explosions in East Palestine, Ohio. The potentially harmful effects of the released chemicals has created cause for concern for thousands of local residents.

As stated by Ezra, "Well this was an industrial train that was going through East Palestine, and that is typically the safest way to move industrial goods, by train. What was interesting is that the fire was made in a decision, a willful decision to proactively ignite some of the chemicals."

He went on to say, "That's why the town was evacuated. Some of these chemicals of course have scary words in them like chlorine, vinyl chloride. Why did authorities decide to light them on fire? Well, what happens sometimes when you don't proactively burn certain chemicals, they have an explosion because of the nature of that chemical."

"But I think what was really torched were the experts. And the problem is, something not regular but not unusual happened...but we don't trust the media or the government anymore," Ezra added.

