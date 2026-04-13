EZRA LEVANT | Would Canadians really join the EU just to spite Trump?

About this Episode

A poll suggesting that a majority of Canadians would support joining the European Union has sparked a wave of debate about what, exactly, Canadians are expressing when they answer such a question. On the surface, it appears to show openness to deeper alignment with Europe. But the question itself is so hypothetical that it says more about political sentiment than genuine policy preference.

The poll comes amid growing frustration in Canada over issues like cost of living, crime and immigration policy. But it seems less as a serious constitutional proposal and more of a symbolic statement ...an expression of discontent with the current political direction and, in particular, with perceived alignment or opposition to figures like Donald Trump and broader North American politics.

Ezra was recently in Ireland, where fuel-related protests and blockades have highlighted tensions around carbon taxes and rising living costs. During a brief visit, one commentator described striking similarities between Irish demonstrations and Canada’s own protest movements in recent years, including the trucker convoy. In both cases, participants argued that rising fuel costs and government policy had pushed them to breaking point.

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