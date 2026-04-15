EZRA LEVANT | Yet another church destroyed by fire as Canada shrugs at a disturbing pattern

About this Episode

A century-old church in rural Quebec now lies in ruins, its towering bell structure collapsed and its timbers reduced to ash. Firefighters from multiple municipalities fought for hours to save it, but the blaze proved unstoppable. What remains is not just wreckage, but a haunting symbol of something deeper ... something many insist on ignoring.

The church stood at the heart of its community for generations. Long before government services dominated daily life, institutions like this were everything: daycare, food bank, gathering place and spiritual anchor. In towns across Quebec, churches weren’t just buildings, they were the centre of identity itself.

Travelling through the province, that history is impossible to miss. Small towns, often named after saints, are still visually defined by their churches—grand structures that speak to a time when faith shaped public and private life alike. Their scale and craftsmanship hint at the devotion and sacrifice that built them.

But today, that legacy appears increasingly fragile.

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