Ezra Levant's $5,000 ‘bounty’ on the lockdown doctor Naheed Dosani

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about a TV doctor named Naheed Dosani, a self-labelled “health justice activist”, and why he offered a $5,000 bounty on catching him breaking his own COVID rules.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“He’s a scaremonger. He’s a huckster, a hustler, a hypester. He’s all about the clips and the clicks and the clout. That’s not medicine. Omicron is so mild, it’s like a cold. “So I just tweeted in passing what I tweet at all of these blowhards — my skepticism that they follow their own rules. They never do. The most spectacular case was that liar in the UK, Neil Ferguson, the architect of the first lockdown, who was caught breaking lockdown to have an affair. “And then the Health minister over there, Matt Hancock, same thing — found having an affair, while breaking the lockdown rules. “Both married men. “But it’s not just about infidelity — although if you’re the kind of man who would cheat on your wife, you’d probably have no problem breaking a dumb rule like wear a mask, or whatever.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

