Ezra publishes new book: 'Trudeau’s Secret Plan'

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed what readers should expect from Ezra Levant's new book, Trudeau's Secret Plan: What he’ll do to us if he wins again.

The book comes as a sequel to Levant's 2019 bestseller, The Libranos: What the media won’t tell you about Justin Trudeau’s corruption.

Sheila explained how Rebel News is still fighting a legal battle with elections officials over The Libranos, which the Canadian government is persecuting as "illegal election interference" on the taxpayer's dime.

"I love the cover," she said about the new book. "It's sinister and goofy all at once, which is exactly how I would describe Justin Trudeau.

