Ezra publishes new book: 'Trudeau’s Secret Plan'
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss Rebel News' latest book by Ezra Levant, detailing what will happen to Canada if Justin Trudeau wins another election.
On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed what readers should expect from Ezra Levant's new book, Trudeau's Secret Plan: What he’ll do to us if he wins again.
The book comes as a sequel to Levant's 2019 bestseller, The Libranos: What the media won’t tell you about Justin Trudeau’s corruption.
Sheila explained how Rebel News is still fighting a legal battle with elections officials over The Libranos, which the Canadian government is persecuting as "illegal election interference" on the taxpayer's dime.
"I love the cover," she said about the new book. "It's sinister and goofy all at once, which is exactly how I would describe Justin Trudeau.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2024-12-15 19:38:59 -0500JT is only continuing with the dismantling of our country that began by you-know-who more than 50 years ago. In 2015, he never made that part of his platform, not that too many people would have caught on. (I must confess, I didn’t either, though I did regard what he said after his ascension to the throne as being somewhat peculiar.) Then again, his bought-off media lackeys wouldn’t have said anything, either because they approved of it or, equally as likely, they would have lost their seats at the golden trough.