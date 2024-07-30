Facebook claims error after labeling iconic Trump photo as 'altered'
A Meta spokesperson has clarified an apparent mistake in its fact-checking system amid concerns over the tech giants' influence on information.
Facebook mistakenly labeled a widely circulated image of former President Donald Trump raising his fist after an assassination attempt as an "altered photo," a company spokesperson admitted on Monday.
Users on X reported that their Facebook accounts were flagging the image as "altered," with a notice stating that independent fact-checkers had reviewed a similar photo and deemed it misleading.
Dani Lever, Meta's public affairs director, later explained on X that the error occurred due to their systems incorrectly applying a fact-check intended for a different, doctored version of the image.
This was an error. This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed and we apologize for the mistake. https://t.co/y613GuuJpV— Dani Lever (@Dani_Lever) July 29, 2024
"This was an error. This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed, and we apologize for the mistake," Lever stated.
The original image, captured by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, shows Trump with blood on his face, surrounded by Secret Service agents. This photo has been widely used by news outlets' coverage of the shooting incident.
The mistake comes amid growing concerns about the influence of technology companies on information dissemination, particularly about political events. Critics have accused Big Tech of potentially manipulating information to favor certain political parties.
In a separate incident, Google faced criticism when users discovered that its autocomplete feature was omitting references to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump. A Google spokesperson stated that this was due to existing protections against autocomplete predictions associated with political violence and that they were working to improvement their system.
These incidents have fueled ongoing debates about the role and responsibility of technology companies in managing and presenting information, especially in the context of political events and elections.
- By Ezra Levant
