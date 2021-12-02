Facebook reverses 'Kyle Rittenhouse' search term block

Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

The company formerly known as Facebook has reversed the decision to block searches pertaining to Kyle Rittenhouse. Last year, Facebook, now known as Meta, declared support for Kyle Rittenhouse to be in violation of the site’s trust and safety policies.

The website had labelled the Rittenhouse shooting as a “mass murder,” and blocked searches for his name.

As reported by Rebel News, Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on all counts over charges relating to his shooting of three people, two of whom died (including 5’3” convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum) at a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the summer of 2020.

Following the shooting, Meta, which was then known as Facebook, labelled the incident a “mass murder.” The company is now addressing the shooting in its reversal of the search ban.

“After the verdict in Kenosha, we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse,” a Meta spokesperson told FOX Business. “While we will still remove content that celebrates the death of the individuals killed in Kenosha, we will no longer remove content containing praise or support of Rittenhouse.”

It would seem that while Meta will now allow its users to champion a boy who defended himself, it will still make moves to remove any content celebrating the death of child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum.

Meta says that it will continue to remove content violating its general misconduct policies, including mocking those injured or killed throughout the August 2020 protests.

Prior to the latest ruling, Meta allowed neutral conversation about Rittenhouse. The discussion surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse remains incredibly skewed, especially in the corporate media, where some continue to lie, referring to the teen as a white supremacist, mass murderer, or both.

It is unknown if Rittenhouse intends to sue those who continue to defame him, but he has indicated to Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his lawyers are handling it.