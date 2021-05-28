Would you fact-check Mark Zuckerberg? Politifact goes after Babylon Bee

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how fact-checking is no longer about holding power to account — it's when journalists try to discredit order journalists.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

There’s a really funny satirical site called the Babylon Bee. Much funnier than the Onion. But it’s conservative. So it’s fact-checked all the time. Let me say again — it’s a site with jokes. But because it comes from a conservative point of view, and a Christian point of view, it’s fact-checked! Would you ever see anyone fact-check a sketch on Saturday night live, the liberal comedy hour on TV? They’d be nuts. But the Bablyon Bee is fact-checked all the time. Here’s a funny joke they made about LEGO no longer having male or female pieces. Pretty funny. Just a quick one-liner. Mocks the left, though. So Politifact, a fact-checker, literally tried to debunk it. It was a joke. But they actually called LEGO to check.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

