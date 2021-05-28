Would you fact-check Mark Zuckerberg? Politifact goes after Babylon Bee

  • By Rebel News
  • May 28, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how fact-checking is no longer about holding power to account — it's when journalists try to discredit order journalists.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

There’s a really funny satirical site called the Babylon Bee. Much funnier than the Onion. But it’s conservative. So it’s fact-checked all the time. Let me say again — it’s a site with jokes. But because it comes from a conservative point of view, and a Christian point of view, it’s fact-checked! Would you ever see anyone fact-check a sketch on Saturday night live, the liberal comedy hour on TV? They’d be nuts. But the Bablyon Bee is fact-checked all the time.

Here’s a funny joke they made about LEGO no longer having male or female pieces. Pretty funny. Just a quick one-liner. Mocks the left, though.

So Politifact, a fact-checker, literally tried to debunk it.

It was a joke.

But they actually called LEGO to check.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

Free Speech Media Party Social Media
Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

