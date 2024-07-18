Family of slain German police officer: 'Arab men have a very short fuse'
The sister revealed premonitions the slain officer had about the dangers the event might pose, as his mother calls for change.
In a recent documentary by German public broadcaster Südwestrundfunk (SWR), the family of Rouven L., a police officer fatally stabbed by an Afghan national, has broken their silence. The incident, which occurred during a Pax Europa event in Mannheim, has reignited debates on Germany's immigration policies.
Rouven L.'s sister disclosed that her brother had expressed concerns about potential violence at the anti-Islam group's gathering. She recounted a conversation from the day before the operation, where Rouven L. predicted possible riots, noting that "the young Arab men have a very short fuse" and "are quick to use a knife," Remix News reports.
The officer, while not supporting Pax Europa's ideology, had researched the group extensively. He observed that the movement, led by Michael Stürzenberger, often provoked confrontations with Arab men to incite public disorder.
Stürzenberger was the primary target of Sulaiman Ataee, the Afghan assailant who had been living illegally in Germany for eight years. The attack left five Pax Europa members and supporters injured, with Stürzenberger requiring emergency surgery for multiple stab wounds.
Rouven L.'s mother, addressing the broader implications of her son's death, suggested that Germany's migration policy might need reevaluation. "It was important to me that people are aware that something is not right here in Germany," she stated. "Something has to change."
The incident has drawn attention to Germany's crime statistics, which indicate a disproportionate involvement of foreign nationals in violent crimes. Recent data shows that foreigners are responsible for 60% of violent crimes and 41% of overall crime in the country, with knife-related offenses on the rise.
- By David Menzies
