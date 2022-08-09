Farmer Rebellion: Examining the urban vs. rural divide

E-transfer (Canada):

There is always talk of a divide between the residents of the city and citizens who live in rural areas, so I’m here in Amsterdam to find out what people think.

As you are aware, protests have been sparked across the Netherlands and in fact, these protests have been going on since 2019. This is when the Dutch government declared a nitrogen emission crisis which meant that farmers would have to cut their livestock by up to 50%, emission caps would be enacted so that the farmers would have to reduce fertilizer usage, and the continued worry of farmers having to give up their land to the state.

Fast forward now to 2022. The situation has escalated and the protests have grown substantially, and while the government is not backing down on their push toward the agenda 2030 goal, the farmers continue to rally to display their discontent with the Dutch government and the WEF-backed blueprints.

My questions to the residents of Amsterdam are if the farmers give up their land to the state, is it really about climate change or something else? Do they support the farmers? And how do the city people of Amsterdam feel about the tension in the Netherlands between the state and the farmers?

