Farmer Rebellion: Protesters in The Hague react to trade agreement between Canada and EU

'We have to get rid of all those big farms to save the climate,' one protester told Rebel News.

Remove Ads

Protesters gathered on Monday outside The Hague in the Netherlands to demonstrate against the CETA treaty between the European Union and Canada, which would increase trade on goods and services but would give the Netherlands less control over production.

If signed into legislation, Dutch farmers say that the CETA treaty would create unfair competition in the agriculture sector since Canadian products are not required to meet certain standards in order to enter the market, unlike the Dutch, according to Pincvision.

Around 30 protesters gathered outside the Senate with signs that read, “Stop CETA,” and participated in chants that included “Vote CETA out.”

Among the group included protesters from all sides of the political aisle. Those against the government infringing on farmers’ rights through progressive climate change policies, and those who want the government to take action to combat climate change but believe the treaty won’t help their cause.

Meike Terhorst, a lawyer in Alkmaar, Netherlands, commented on the CETA treaty and even gave a shout-out to the Canadian truckers.

However, not everyone was an advocate on behalf of the farmers. One individual slammed the farmers’ protests across the country and agreed with the Dutch government in seizing farmland to decrease nitrogen emissions.

 

Netherlands News Analysis Dutch Farmer Rebellion
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.