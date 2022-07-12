Farmer Rebellion: Protesters in The Hague react to trade agreement between Canada and EU

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Protesters gathered on Monday outside The Hague in the Netherlands to demonstrate against the CETA treaty between the European Union and Canada, which would increase trade on goods and services but would give the Netherlands less control over production.

In the city of The Hague. A demonstration is taking place against the CETA treaty between the Netherlands and Canada. This treaty will put all of their export and trade commodities through a requirement to meet climate change targets. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/eIkOFlRmDO — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 11, 2022

If signed into legislation, Dutch farmers say that the CETA treaty would create unfair competition in the agriculture sector since Canadian products are not required to meet certain standards in order to enter the market, unlike the Dutch, according to Pincvision.

Around 30 protesters gathered outside the Senate with signs that read, “Stop CETA,” and participated in chants that included “Vote CETA out.”

Among the group included protesters from all sides of the political aisle. Those against the government infringing on farmers’ rights through progressive climate change policies, and those who want the government to take action to combat climate change but believe the treaty won’t help their cause.

Spot myself and @lincolnmjay reporting at the blockade on the A37 👀



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/R9mZdaRpKn — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 11, 2022

Meike Terhorst, a lawyer in Alkmaar, Netherlands, commented on the CETA treaty and even gave a shout-out to the Canadian truckers.

Dutch Lawyer comments on the CETA treaty between Canada/Netherlands and gives a shout out to the Canadian truckers who protested COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/oa6NX6WPcg — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 11, 2022

However, not everyone was an advocate on behalf of the farmers. One individual slammed the farmers’ protests across the country and agreed with the Dutch government in seizing farmland to decrease nitrogen emissions.