Farmers revolt against Dutch government after it tries implementing 'green' policies

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Protests have been sparked across the Netherlands over the past few days, with farmers showing anger towards the Dutch government in wake of new green policies.

The Dutch government’s proposal could see the decimation of the country's agricultural sector through a plan to reduce nitrogen emissions, which is estimated to produce around 40% of the country's total nitrogen emissions.

Livestock farming makes up a large share of the Netherlands' agriculture industry, and a proposal to reduce the number of livestock has become a hot issue.

To achieve this goal of reducing nitrogen emissions, the government has been given a year to arrange and formulate these plans by, you guessed it, 2030. Is it any surprise then that Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, is an “agenda contributor” to the World Economic Forum?

As reported by Reuters, Dutch farmers protested by blocking various supermarket distribution centres, stating that it “began a day of protests in the Netherlands on Monday by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities. Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, have advised travellers to use public transport, rather than cars, to reach the airport, as farmers' activist groups said on social media they planned to use tractors to block roads.”

Videos are also emerging of the tractor convoys on the highways of the Netherlands. While the location of this video is unknown, it shows what appears to be the convoy being led by police.

Farmers in the Netherlands aren't mucking around, a convoy of tractors make their way through a highway. pic.twitter.com/pdNV4rYVCI — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 4, 2022

Another video shows farmers blockading a road with tractors.

Ariel footage of a group of Dutch farmers protesting the government of the Netherlands' green policies. pic.twitter.com/hIgLoKKKqZ — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 4, 2022

The protests are reminiscent in style to the Freedom Convoy protests that occurred in February in Canada, where truckers and their supporters converged from across the country in Ottawa, blocking traffic and shutting down a portion of the city.

With more people than ever before asking questions about globalist organizations like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, Rebel News is producing a documentary examining WEF chairman Klaus Schwab's vision of a Great Reset. To see the first episode, the trailer for our upcoming new episode and to support our production, visit ExposeTheReset.com.