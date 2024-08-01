Father-son terror suspects seen in video with ISIS flag

The father and son duo accused of planning a terrorist attack in Toronto had filmed a video of themselves holding weapons in front of the ISIS flag.

The video shows the two accused, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, with an axe and a machete in front of the flag, sources told Global News.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, both of Toronto, have been arrested on nine terrorism-related offences, including conspiracy to murder at the direction of the Islamic State (ISIS).



MORE: https://t.co/qJIcYxVwhk pic.twitter.com/KMPOTqxa8C — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 31, 2024

The weapons were seized during the arrest on Sunday night.

RCMP officers arrested the pair at a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ontario, as the two were allegedly close to conducting the attack at an unspecified target in Toronto.

They have both been charged with six terrorism offences. Two of the charges accuse the pair of owning an axe and machete for the benefit of ISIS.

One of the charges against the father involves an aggravated assault allegedly committed for ISIS outside of Canada in 2015. The charge does not specify the location, and the RCMP has declined to provide further details.

However, two sources indicated that the elder Eldidi allegedly appeared in a June 2015 ISIS propaganda video, where he is reportedly shown dismembering a prisoner with a sword.

Global News says they have obtained video that “appears to match the one that resulted in the aggravated assault charge shows a prisoner wearing an orange jumpsuit, suspended from a pole in a desert.”

“A man wearing a black robe, whose face is visible in the video, then hacks at the prisoner’s limbs with a sword,” they said.

The video was published in June 2015 by the pro-ISIS outfit Al-Raud Media.