Fauci criticizes motorcycle rally for COVID carelessness, ignores Obama birthday

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been slammed by critics for failing to mention former president Barack Obama’s large birthday party, while simultaneously criticizing Americans attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, Fauci warned Americans of returning to normal life as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the U.S., blasting attendees at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for gathering.

“We have Sturgis, South Dakota, there’s a gathering right now of some 700,000 people. Last year, it was a smaller turnout, and it was over about 150,000 people and it led to a massive outbreak in the Dakotas where they became number one and number two for essentially the rest of the calendar year of cases. What do you expect this rally to do to that part of the country?” Todd asked.

“Well, I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we are going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci replied. “I mean, to me it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

“I mean, you’re going to ultimately be able to do that in the future, but let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on,” he continued. “I mean, something bad is going on. I mean, we’ve got to realize that.”

Fauci came under fire for criticizing the rallygoers in South Dakota, while failing to mention Obama’s 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend, with several hundred guests attending.

Photos from inside the party posted across social media showed the former president and guests dancing maskless with each other.

“Did Fauci chastise Obama’s 60th birthday blowout or Lollapalooza attendees? If not, he should stfu,” Foundation for Economic Education managing editor Jon Miltimore said.

Did Fauci chastise Obama's 60th birthday blowout or Lollapalooza attendees? If not, he should stfu. https://t.co/tnDh2tDkwH — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) August 8, 2021

Journalist Miranda Devine took to Twitter to criticize Fauci, saying, “Did Fauci say anything about, yeah, Lollapalooza, or Provincetown, or Springsteen or the riots etc etc etc.”