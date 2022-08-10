The FBI raid of Donald Trump's home shows the double standard only Trump is held to

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. In an email to supporters, Trump called the law enforcement agency's actions "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system."

Ezra noted how actions like these are only exacerbating public distrust in institutions, and the different standard Trump is being held to, compared to treatment of Hillary Clinton during her email server scandal. And, though almost impossible to believe, how the judge who approved of the raid is an Obama donor who was once linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.