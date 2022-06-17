FBI whistleblowers claim bureau keeping tabs on parents critical of schoolboards' social justice and gender initiatives

FBI whistleblowers say that the bureau put tabs on parents critical of school boards promoting social justice and pro-transgender ideology, tagging them as domestic terrorists. The claim may contradict denials from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Republican Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA) say that “brave whistleblowers” informed them that the FBI opened multiple probes across the country as parents protested at school boards against the imposition of mask mandates, Critical Race Theory instruction, and other social justice policies, the Daily Wire reported.

The lawmakers cited an internal email from the FBI’s criminal and counter-terrorism divisions.

“We have learned from brave whistleblowers that the FBI has opened investigations with the EDUOFFICIALS threat tag in almost every region of the country and relating to all types of educational settings,” wrote Jordan and Johnson in the letter on Wednesday.

“The information we have received shows how, as a direct result of your directive, federal law enforcement is using counterterrorism resources to investigate protected First Amendment activity,” the letter added.

Whistleblowers: The FBI has labeled dozens of investigations into parents with a threat tag created by the FBI's Counterterrorism Division pic.twitter.com/STlLdrfbMz — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2022

As detailed by Rebel News last November, whistleblower documents provided to the House Judiciary Committee prove that the FBI used counter-terrorism tools to investigate parents who attended school board meetings.

The documents directly contradict Garland’s congressional testimony denying he was ever aware of such actions.

In sworn testimony before the Senate in October, the Attorney General assured lawmakers that his memo did not instruct the FBI to open any probes into local matters involving school boards and parents. The National Schoolboards Association apologized for its role following accusations it had colluded with the Biden White House to investigate the parents.

“All [the memo] asks is for federal law enforcement to consult with, meet with, local law enforcement to assess the circumstances, strategize about what may or may not be necessary, provide federal assistance if it is necessary,” said Garland at the time.

According to the two Republican congressmen, the FBI labeled numerous investigations with the threat tag “EDUOFFICIALS,” which they say contradicts Garland’s congressional testimony denying that parents were ever targeted using procedures typically reserved for counter-terrorism purposes.

