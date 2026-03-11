'Feces and urine': Agitators at UBC target Conservative MP’s free speech event

What should have been peaceful discussions about the future of Canada quickly turned into disturbing displays of intolerance from radical left-wing activists at two B.C. university campuses over the weekend.

Conservative MP Jivani brought his Restore the North free speech tour to three B.C. universities, and I attended the first stop at Simon Fraser University. Despite a small but loud group of masked protesters shouting against so-called “fascism” and for “immigration rights” from outside of the event space — and one trans identifying individual's frequent interruptions from within — the event went on.

There was this one trans protestor that kept interrupting everyone inside and made signs to heckle Jamil Jivani. pic.twitter.com/Ox6uQtJ7h9 — Nehan Azam (@NehanAzamBC) March 6, 2026

Attendees cheered after speeches from Jivani — who opened by outlining his vision for getting Canada back on track — and his guests; Conservative MP Aaron Gunn, and B.C. Conservative leadership candidates, former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MLA Harman Bhangu, along with former Save-On-Foods CEO Darrell Jones, who each touched on the need for common sense leadership in Canada.

The opposition at Simon Fraser paled in comparison to what the group faced at their next stop at the University of British Columbia.

According to Bhangu, upon arriving, they were warned by campus security that a group of roughly a dozen protesters had gathered ahead of the event, and at least one of them was armed not with arguments, but with human feces and urine.

“We had to be held off in the parking lot,” Bhangu told Rebel News, explaining that he had been told the bodily waste had been thrown into the room where the event was scheduled to take place.

Security guards reportedly held attendees back while the room was cleaned so the event could proceed.

Even then, protesters continued banging on windows and walls in an attempt to disrupt the gathering. The event was ultimately able to continue with neither Jivani, his guests or attendees deterred.

Bhangu thanked UBC students who stepped up to help ensure it could move forward.

“Once again, this is disturbing in B.C., where one side constantly wants to silence others,” Bhangu said.

The incident comes weeks after UBC students' intolerance made headlines during another free speech related incident. In January, a hostile mob of mostly student protesters swarmed former professor Frances Widdowson and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie, who had arrived to invite discussions that challenge false residential school and unmarked grave discovery claims that have been normalized across the country.

During that indecent, OneBC members along with myself and Rebel News cameraman Sydney Fizzard, were forced to shelter inside the university’s aquatic centre while RCMP and campus security coordinated a safe exit. Widdowson was briefly arrested after refusing to leave under pressure from the mob, though she was later released without charges.

Jivani's final event at Trinity Western University reportedly proceeded without major protests and featured speakers including MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.